Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 30
November 27, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 2 days ago

Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.33 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND       STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                             (pence)                      
 International               0.10125 (EUR)                0.58
 Consolidated                                             
 Airlines Group                                           
 (IAG)                                                    
 Johnson Matthey             21.75                        0.16
 Land Securities             9.85                         0.27
 Severn Trent                34.63                        0.32
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)    
 Bellway                             84.5
 Caledonia                           15.5
 Investments                         
 Diploma                             16
 Electrocomponents                   5.25
 Euromoney                           21.8
 Institutional                       
 Investor                            
 Hill & Smith                        9.4
 JD Sports Fashion                   0.26
 Redefine                            0.728
 International                       
 Renewi Plc                          0.95
 Tate & Lyle                         8.4
 Telecom Plus                        24
 TR Property                         4.65
 Investment Trust                    
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
