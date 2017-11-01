Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.2

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.46 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Unilever 31.99 1.46 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Ashmore 12.1 Dunelm Group 19.5 Electra Private Equity 914 Just Group 1.17 Morgan Advanced Materials 4 P2P Global Investments 12 Softcat 19.6 Greencoat UK Wind 1.6225 (Reporting by Kit Rees)