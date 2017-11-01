FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.2
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 3:48 PM / Updated a day ago

Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.46 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Unilever              31.99                        1.46
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                         (pence) 
                                         
 Ashmore                                 12.1
 Dunelm Group                            19.5
 Electra Private Equity                  914
 Just Group                              1.17
 Morgan Advanced Materials               4
 P2P Global Investments                  12
 Softcat                                 19.6
 Greencoat UK Wind                       1.6225
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
