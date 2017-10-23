FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
#Financials
October 23, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 2 days ago

Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                  (pence)                      
 Barratt Developments             34.4                         1.34
 Ferguson                         73.33                        0.72
 ITV                              2.52                         0.36
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                              (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                                 (pence)   
 Bankers Investment Trust Plc                                    4.7
 Booker Group                                                    0.69
 Coats Group                                                     0.44 (USc)
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals                                          15.33
 GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited                          1.9
 Galliford Try                                                   64
 J D Wetherspoon                                                 8
 JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust                      11
 Provident Financial                                             43.2
 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited             1.5
 William Hill                                                    4.26
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)

