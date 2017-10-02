FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 3.5 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.5
#Financials
October 2, 2017

Ex-divs to take 3.5 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.5 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)     DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                  (pence)                 
                                                          
 Aviva                            8.4                     1.32
 British Land Company             6.016                   0.24
 Kingfisher                       3.33                    0.28
 Next                             45                      0.24
 Smith & Nephew                   9.5                     0.32
 WPP                              22.7                    1.09
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                        (pence) 
                                        
 AA                                     3.6
 A.G.Barr                               3.71
 Balfour Beatty                         1.2
 Bodycote                               5.3
 James Fisher and Sons                  9.4
 Hays                                   6.51
 Hastings Group                         4.1
 Murray International Trust             11
 RIT Capital Partners                   16
 Rightmove                              22
 SIG                                    1.25
 DS Smith                               10.6
 Synthomer                              3.7
 Unite Group                            4.8
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

