October 9, 2017 / 4:09 PM / in 8 days

Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 Oct 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Centrica              3.6                          0.78
 HSBC                  $0.1          YES            5.93
 Tesco                 1                            0.32
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 CLOSE BROS GRP                    40
 DAEJAN HLDGS                      63
 F&C COMM PRP                      0.5
 FINSBURY G & I                    7.4
 NB GLBL FLT GBX                   0.82
 ONESAVINGS                        3.5
 SAGA                              3
 SPIRAX-SARCO                      25.5
 SPECTRIS                          19
 TP ICAP                           5.6
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

