Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.9
November 6, 2017 / 10:52 AM / Updated a day ago

Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.48 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)     DIVIDEND       STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                            (pence)                      
 BP                         10 (US cents)  Yes           5.70
 GlaxoSmithKline            19                           3.56
 Whitbread                  31.4                         0.22
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                        (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                           (pence)    
 Card Factory                              17.9
 F&C Commercial Property Trust             0.5
 Go-Ahead Group                            71.91
 Genesis Emerging Markets Fund             14 (US cents)
 UK Commercial Property Trust              0.92
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
