2 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6
June 6, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 2 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

3 Min Read

    June 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on
Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is set to face a trial it had hoped to
avert over its 2008 share sale, as the last group of holdout investors in the
case secured the funds they need to proceed to trial, a source involved in the
claim said on Monday.
    * SHELL: Equatorial Guinea has short-listed oil major Shell and top
crude traders Gunvor and Vitol for an off-take agreement at its Fortuna floating
liquefied natural gas (FLNG) export terminal and expects to make a final
decision by August, its oil minister said on Monday.
    * ICAG: British Airways has commissioned an independent study to look into
the shutdown of its data center last month that knocked out its systems and
stranded 75,000 people over a bank holiday weekend, the CEO of parent group IAG
said on Monday.
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.3 percent lower on Monday, falling back
from the record high it touched on Friday, with a general election looming and
some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on
Saturday.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 WYG Plc                                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Carclo Plc                             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 AO World Plc                           Preliminary Q4 2016 
 KCOM Group Plc                         Preliminary 2017 Earnings Release
 International Consolidated             May 2017 Traffic and Capacity
 Airlines Group SA                      Statistics
 
        
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

