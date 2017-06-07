FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7
Featured
June 7, 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

3 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday it would
close its Hamburg base next summer, as part of a strategy to focus on its core
European airports.
    * CHESNARA: UK insurer Chesnara said on Tuesday it could move its
headquarters to the Netherlands or Sweden if required, depending on the
regulatory situation after Britain leaves the European Union.
    * ICAG: British Airways cancelled nearly 60 percent of its flights on May 27
when an IT outage knocked out the airline's systems and stranded 75,000 people
over a holiday weekend.
    * RIO: Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday detailed pricing for a $781
million cash tender as part of its already announced $2.5 billion bond buyback
to reduce its debt.
    * SHELL/NORWAY: About 150 oil platform workers would go on strike,
potentially disrupting output from several Norwegian fields, if they fail to get
a pay deal by midnight on Friday, their union said on Tuesday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,524.95 points
on Tuesday , while the more domestically-exposed mid cap index dropped
more than 1 percent, as investors sought safety in precious metals miners and
defensives ahead of Thursday's general election, while British mid caps dropped
close to a three-week low.
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

