2 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 23
June 23, 2017 / 5:29 AM / 2 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 23

2 Min Read

    June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 14
points lower at 7,425.7 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
     
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc's         new chief executive officer, Emma
Walmsley, is shaking up the British drugmaker's portfolio of smaller products
with plans to divest its MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand, two people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.             
    * Petropavlovsk: Shareholders voted for four new board members at
Russian-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk         on Thursday, ousting Peter
Hambro who has run the company since he founded it in 1994.             
    * RIO: Rio Tinto         ,         on Friday completed its planned bond
buyback, reducing gross debt by $2.5 billion, and said the early redemption
costs are likely to reduce first-half underlying profit by about $180 million.
            
    * WIZZ: Budapest-based airline Wizz Air          has opened a new base at
Luton airport, its first in western Europe, part of plans to expand its
capacity.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,439.29 points on
Thursday, as a rise in defensive health care stocks and precious metals miners
offset financials, which took the most points off the index.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)

