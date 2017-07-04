UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

(Adds company news, futures)

July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SAINSBURY'S: Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group, saw its sales growth accelerate in its latest quarter, helped by inflation and a spate of warm weather, though it cautioned trading conditions remained tough.

* IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES: British chip designer Imagination Technologies said it had made no progress in its battle with its biggest customer Apple, and the sale of the company triggered by the dispute was continuing with talks with potential buyers.

* HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc on Tuesday said its revenue for the first half was boosted by onshore drilling in the United States, particularly in shale oil regions such as the Permian basin in West Texas.

* ANGLE: Angle reported successful headline data in U.S. and European ovarian cancer studies in 400 patients.

* ASTRAZENECA: High Court papers indicate a dispute between drug companies AstraZeneca Plc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc after AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot sought to impose a 12-month notice period on a key lieutenant when he tried to join its rival GlaxoSmithKline, according to court documents, The Times reported on Monday. bit.ly/2tJPMv0

* BARCLAYS: Four former Barclays Plc directors have been released on bail after appearing in court in London on Monday to face charges that they conspired to commit fraud during the bank's 12 billion pound ($15.56 billion)emergency fundraising in 2008, The Telegraph reported on Monday. bit.ly/2uDADI0

* BRITAIN-EU: The British government sought to reassure drug companies and biotech firms on Monday by calling for continued co-operation with the European Union over drug regulation after Brexit.

* ECB: Spooked by a market backlash, some European Central Bank policymakers are having doubts about signalling in July that they are moving closer to dialling back their easy money policy.

* GOLD: Gold edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a ballistic missile test by North Korea and an easing dollar, but was still sitting near seven-week lows hit in the previous session.

* OIL: Oil prices retreated in Asian trade on Tuesday, halting a run of eight straight days of gains on signs that a persistent rise in U.S. crude production is running out of steam.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher at 7,377.09 points on Monday, bolstered by strong gains among financials, miners and energy companies as oil prices firmed.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)