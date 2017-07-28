FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28
#Company News
July 28, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 13 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28

5 Min Read

    July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 36
points at 7406.8 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    
    * UK CONSUMER MORALE: British consumer morale has sunk back to depths hit
just after last year's Brexit vote and worse may be to come as households' view
of the broader economic situation dropped to a four-year low, according to a
survey on Friday.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to begin permanently
shuttering the gasoline-producing unit at its 227,586 barrel-per-day (bpd)
Convent, Louisiana, refinery in January 2018, said sources familiar with the
company's plans on Thursday.
    * OIL: Oil prices extended a rally into a sixth day on Friday, hovering near
8-week highs on a decline in U.S. inventories and OPEC's ongoing efforts to curb
production to ease a global glut. Brent crude futures were up 2 cents,
or 0.04 percent, at $51.51 per barrel at 0059 GMT.
    * GOLD: Gold steadied on Friday after retreating from a more than six-week
high hit in the previous session, with investors looking for cues on the health
of the U.S. economy from second-quarter gross domestic product data due later in
the session.
    * COPPER: Copper prices drifted in early Asian trading on Friday with little
movement in currency markets, a key driver over recent sessions. Three-month
copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,329 a tonne
by 0134 GMT after trading flat in the previous session.
    * A punishing fall in AstraZeneca's shares after the failure of a key lung
cancer study for the pharma company offset the impact of earnings-led gains for
drinks giant Diageo on Britain's top share index. The bluechip FTSE 100
index fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, in line with the broader European market.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 UBM PLC                                   Half Year 2017 UBM PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Barclays PLC                              Half Year 2017 Barclays PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 BT Group PLC                              Q1 2018 BT Group PLC Earnings
                                           Release
 Essentra PLC                              Half Year 2017 Essentra PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Rightmove PLC                             Half Year 2017 Rightmove PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 International Consolidated                Half Year 2017 International
 Airlines Group SA                         Consolidated Airlines Group
                                           SA Earnings Release
 IMI PLC                                   Half Year 2017 IMI PLC
                                           Earnings Call
 Laird PLC                                 Half Year 2017 Laird PLC
                                           Earnings Call
 Essentra PLC                              Half Year 2017 Essentra PLC
                                           Earnings & Strategy Review
                                           Call
 BT Group PLC                              Q1 2018 BT Group PLC Earnings
                                           Call
 Rightmove PLC                             Half Year 2017 Rightmove PLC
                                           Earnings Presentation -
                                           London
 International Consolidated                Half Year 2017 International
 Airlines Group SA                         Consolidated Airlines Group
                                           SA Earnings Call
 Equiniti Group PLC                        Half Year 2017 Equiniti Group
                                           PLC Earnings Call
 Barclays PLC                              Half Year 2017 Barclays PLC
                                           Earnings Call
 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC             Half Year 2017 Morgan
                                           Advanced Materials PLC
                                           Earnings Call
 Santander UK Group Holdings               Q2 2017 Santander UK Group
 PLC                                       Holdings PLC Earnings Call
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

