UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22 points, or 0.25 percent, at 7,315 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Mining giant Glencore has signed a major deal to sell up to 20,000 tonnes of cobalt products to a Chinese firm, a move that in turn helps Volkswagen secure car batteries for its shift to electric vehicles, four sources said. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Restarts of the gasoline-producing unit and associated alkylation unit were nearing completion at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 227,586 barrel per day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday. * HSBC: Mark Tucker, the incoming chairman of HSBC is looking to find a successor for its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, and is expected to reveal the board's choice this year, FT reported on Thursday. (on.ft.com/2sQ3Ez5) * BRITAIN-RETAIL: British shops enjoyed their biggest rise in June sales in six years, a survey showed on Friday, helped by warm weather and weak numbers in the same month last year. * BRITAIN-ECONOMY/JOBS: Salaries for British workers starting in permanent jobs rose at the fastest pace since 2015 as businesses found it harder to hire staff, a problem exacerbated by Brexit, a survey of recruitment firms showed on Friday. * BREXIT: Britain should stay in the European Union's single market as it transitions to a new relationship with the bloc after Brexit in 2019, an employers group said on Thursday, a proposal that immediately angered one leading Brexit supporter. * USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week last week, likely as some automakers closed assembly plants for the annual summer retooling. * GOLD: Gold prices inched down early on Friday to hover around their lowest in nearly two months, with investors waiting for key U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day. * OIL: Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent early on Friday, with U.S. crude futures dipping below $45 per barrel as news of a rise in U.S. production added to earlier reports that OPEC output was also on the rise. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 7,337.28 points on Thursday, as Reckitt Benckiser helped lead rate-sensitive consumer stocks lower, though a results-driven jump in AB Foods and gains among banks offered some support.