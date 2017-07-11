UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ANTOFAGASTA: Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Antofagasta and Barrick Gold Corp, voted to approve a strike on Monday after talks with the company failed, a union leader told Reuters. * WAITROSE/SAINSBURY'S: British supermarket Waitrose said it is extending its commitment to using the Fairtrade logo on its teas, days after rival Sainsbury's faced criticism from shareholders for piloting a different scheme. * BRITAIN-EU/BANKS: Optimism about the business environment among Britain's financial services firms declined in the second quarter of this year, according to a survey published on Tuesday.. * OIL: Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, lifted in part by a strong demand outlook for the coming weeks, but overall market conditions remain weak on the back of ample supplies and a more subdued outlook for long-term demand. * GOLD: Gold edged lower early Tuesday on a firmer dollar after touching near four-month lows in the previous session as the market waits for cues from the central bank on the path of U.S. interest rate hikes. * COPPER: Copper held largely steady in Asia on Tuesday amid modest support from investors after losing ground overnight on fresh signs of oversupply. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 7,370.03 points on Monday, as a rise among financials and commodities stocks lent support, though a plunge in Carillion's shares after a profit warning weighed on mid-caps. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Collagen Solutions Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Marks and Spencer Group Plc Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Galliford Try Plc Full Year 2017 Trading Statement Release Amino Technologies Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Pagegroup Plc Q2 2017 Trading Update Polar Capital Technology Trust Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Plc TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)