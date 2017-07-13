FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 13
July 13, 2017 / 5:48 AM / a month ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 13

3 Min Read

    July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8
points higher at 7,425 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ASTRAZENECA/TEVA:  Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
is expected to name Anglo-Swedish group AstraZeneca's Chief Executive
Pascal Soriot as Teva's next CEO, the Calcalist financial news website said on
Wednesday.
    * RB: British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group said on
Wednesday its tax structure and practices were in line with other global
businesses, denying allegations of tax avoidance in developing countries, after
charity group Oxfam levelled charges against it.
    * BEAZLEY:  Specialist insurer Beazley said on Wednesday it had
received approval to convert its Dublin-based reinsurance company into an
insurance company, as part of its European expansion plan.
    * BREXIT: Britain will publish on Thursday the legislation that will sever
its political and legal ties to the European Union, beginning what is likely to
be a divisive debate that will test Prime Minister Theresa May's ability to lead
the country.
    * BRITAIN DEFENCE: Britain will spend 40 million pounds ($52 million) on
upgrading the anti-missile defence system of its Typhoon fighter jets, Defence
Secretary Michael Fallon said on Thursday, after awarding a contract to Italian
company Leonardo.
    * BRITAIN BANKS: Top bankers quizzed Britain's new financial services
minister on Wednesday about what the government is doing to meet their demands
for a smooth departure from the European Union.
    * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although
several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.
    * The UK blue chip index ended up 1.2 percent on Wednesday, touching a
two-week high, as oil and gas stocks gained and luxury retailer Burberry jumped.
Mid-cap Carillion plunged to a record low. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Premier Oil PLC                            Trading and Operations Update
 Babcock International Group PLC            Trading Update Release
 ASOS PLC                                   Trading Statement Release
 ITE Group                                  Q3 Interim Managament Statement
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

