6 days ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
#Company News
July 31, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 6 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

4 Min Read

    July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3
points at 7271.3 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters.
            
    * RYANAIR/ EASYJET/ WIZZ AIR: A transatlantic alliance between three global
airlines will shore up their position in the lucrative UK-U.S. market, shielding
them from low-cost rivals and the uncertainties of Britain's exit from the
European Union.
    * BAT: British American Tobacco said on Friday it was not surprised
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's announcement that it plans to reduce
nicotine levels in cigarettes.
    * HSBC: A U.S. judge on Friday said investors may pursue part of their
nationwide antitrust lawsuit accusing 12 of the world's biggest banks of
conspiring to rig the $275 trillion market for interest rate swaps.
    * BT: British telecoms provider BT has offered to invest up to 600
million pounds ($778 million) to provide faster broadband services to remote
parts of the country, Britain's government said on Sunday.
    * SHELL: Loadings of oil products from Royal Dutch Shell's 404,000
barrels per day Pernis refinery in the Netherlands have been suspended following
a fire at the plant, the company said in a statement to traders on Sunday. 

    * OIL: Oil prices hit a two-month high on Monday, lifted by a tightening
U.S. crude market and the threat of sanctions against OPEC-member Venezuela.
Brent crude futures were at $52.82 per barrel at 0443 GMT on Monday, up
30 cents or 0.6 percent. Prices hit $52.90 per barrel earlier in the day, their
highest since May 25.
    * COPPER: London copper rallied to within a whisker of its highest
in more than two years on Monday after manufacturing data from top user China
confirmed growth tempered slightly but stayed firm in July.
    
    * Britain's major share index posted its first weekly loss since June on
Friday after a late-session slump in tobacco stocks, falls among banking stocks
and a disappointing update from telecoms firm BT. The FTSE 100
ended the session 1 percent lower at 7,368.37 points, in line with a broader
decline in the European market.   
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Brave Bison Group PLC            Half Year 2017 Brave Bison Group PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Arix Bioscience PLC              Half Year 2017 Arix Bioscience PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Keller Group PLC                 Half Year 2017 Keller Group PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Senior PLC                       Half Year 2017 Senior PLC Earnings Release
 HSBC Holdings PLC                Half Year 2017 HSBC Holdings PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Fidessa Group PLC                Half Year 2017 Fidessa Group PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Coats Group PLC                  Half Year 2017 Coats Group PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 HSBC Holdings PLC                Half Year 2017 HSBC Holdings PLC Earnings
                                  Call
 Coats Group PLC                  Half Year 2017 Coats Group PLC Earnings Call
 Trinity Mirror PLC               Q2 2017 Trinity Mirror PLC Earnings Call
 Keller Group PLC                 Half Year 2017 Keller Group PLC Earnings
                                  Presentation
 Senior PLC                       Half Year 2017 Senior PLC Earnings
                                  Presentation
 

        
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

