UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7473 on Friday, according to financial spreadbetters. * ECONOMY: British shops saw a dip in sales last month, with fashion retailers enduring their worst July for eight years, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence consumers are cutting back spending on discretionary items. Britain's economy has slowed as the rise in inflation since last year's Brexit vote and modest pay growth have squeezed consumers' real earnings. * OIL: Oil markets dipped on Friday, with U.S. crude remaining below $50 per barrel, restrained by rising output from the United States as well as producer club OPEC. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $51.90 a barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close and around 70 cents for the week. * GOLD: Gold held steady on Friday, close to a seven-week high hit earlier this week, as the dollar eased to hover near multi-month lows ahead of monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due out later and amid continuing U.S. political uncertainty. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,268.00 per ounce at 0434 GMT. It was on track to end the week almost unchanged. * LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange barely budged from overnight levels, trading at $6,343 a tonne at 0100 GMT. * UK blue chips rose to a one-week high on Thursday after the Bank of England kept rates on hold, hitting the pound and lifting export-oriented stocks accordingly. The market is also buoyed by solid earnings updates. The FTSE rose 0.85 percent to 7,474.77 points with big international firms like Diageo extending gains as sterling weakened following the central bank's decision. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dialight PLC Half Year 2017 Dialight PLC Earnings Release LSL Property Services PLC Half Year 2017 LSL Property Services PLC Earnings Release PHSC PLC Full Year 2017 PHSC PLC Earnings Release Ibstock PLC Half Year 2017 Ibstock PLC Earnings Release Silver Falcon PLC Half Year 2017 Silver Falcon PLC Earnings Release Pearson PLC Half Year 2017 Pearson PLC Earnings Release Millennium & Copthorne Half Year 2017 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC Hotels PLC Earnings Release RPS Group PLC Half Year 2017 RPS Group PLC Earnings Release Devro PLC Half Year 2017 Devro PLC Earnings Release Cloudcall Group PLC Half Year 2017 Cloudcall Group PLC Earnings Release Merlin Entertainments PLC Half Year 2017 Merlin Entertainments PLC Earnings Release Royal Bank of Scotland Group Half Year 2017 Royal Bank of Scotland PLC Group PLC Earnings Release Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Half Year 2017 Kennedy Wilson Europe Estate PLC Real Estate PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)