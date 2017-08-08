UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8

(Adds company news, futures)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower at 7516.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TP ICAP: TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit to 144 million pounds ($188 million) on Tuesday.

* WORLDPAY: British payments firms Worldpay said on Tuesday that the deadline for its long-awaited deal with U.S. suitor Vantiv has been pushed back by yet another four days as the two companies need more time to reach a final agreement.

* PETS AT HOME: Pets at Home Group Plc said first-quarter revenue grew 5 percent on strong demand for its veterinary and pet grooming services.

* SIG: Construction materials supplier SIG Plc said revenue rose 8.6 percent in the first half of the year, helped by growth in mainland Europe, slightly above its trading update issued last month.

* STANDARD LIFE: Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a 6 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Tuesday, as it nears completion of an 11 billion pound ($14.35 billion) merger with Aberdeen Asset Management .

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Tuesday reported slower global rooms revenue growth for the second quarter, hurt by a decline in U.S. growth due to a later Easter this year.

* WHITBREAD: Samhi hotels is looking to buy the Indian portfolio of Whitbread Plc's Premier Inn business for 6 billion rupees according to media reports in the Times of India.

* BREXIT: A shortage of staff for British employers worsened in July, hurt by the departure of European Union workers after last year's Brexit vote, a group representing recruitment agencies said on Tuesday.

* UK SALES: British retail sales grew more slowly in July, data published on Tuesday showed, as shoppers cut back on non-essential spending and budgeted for the higher price of food following the Brexit vote.

* GOLD: Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,259.43 per ounce, by 0415 GMT.

* OIL: Global benchmark Brent crude futures were down 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $52.14 a barrel at 0244 GMT after dipping 0.1 percent in the previous session.

* Britain's top share index powered ahead on Monday, helped by gains among commodity-related firms though shares in Paddy Power Betfair slumped after its CEO announced plans to step down. Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session with a gain of 0.3 percent at 7,531.94 points, outperforming a broader decline in the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

