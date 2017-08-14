UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * TELIT: Telit Communications intends to cut ties and end employment contract with CEO, Oozi Cats, following investigations on allegations of his links to a U.S. fugitive Uzi Katz, Financial Times reported on Monday. (on.ft.com/2fDQ9Bj) * CORNISH LITHIUM: British mining company Cornish Lithium has secured 1 million pounds ($1.30 million) to explore for lithium in Cornwall, southwest England, its CEO said, taking the country a step closer to a domestic source of the strategic mineral. * HUT GROUP: British health and beauty retailer The Hut Group is expected to buy beauty products subscription service Glossybox from Internet start-ups Rocket Internet and Kinnevik Online, on Monday, Sky News reports. (bit.ly/2vzVkqa) * BRITAIN-ECONOMY/PAY: British employers expect to raise pay only minimally over the next 12 months despite hiring more staff, a survey showed, suggesting the Bank of England is unlikely to come under much pressure to raise interest rates from their record low. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday as a slowdown in Chinese refining activity growth cast doubts over its crude demand outlook, while rising U.S. shale output suggested supplies would likely remain high. * LME COPPER: London copper was little changed on Monday, holding below recent two-year peaks on a weaker dollar, as analysts flagged prospects of a correction given August's strong price gains and disappointing factory activity from China. * GOLD: Gold edged down from two-month highs on Monday, as the dollar inched up from last week's lows and investors kept a close watch on any developments on tensions over the Korean peninsula. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 7,309.96 on Friday, amid rising geopolitical tensions, with financials, miners and energy firms the biggest weights among blue chips. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Real Good Food Full Year Earnings Release Vedanta Resources Annual Shareholders Meeting Clarkson Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)