CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * EU BANKS: The European Commission proposed on Wednesday watered-down measures to help guard European Union banks against future crises, after two years of fruitless talks among the 28 EU states on more ambitious plans. * EQUIFAX BREACH: The powerful chair of Britain's parliamentary treasury committee demanded on Wednesday that U.S. credit reporting agency Equifax explain why it has taken more than a month to notify UK users of a massive data breach affecting more than 15 million records and nearly 700,000 UK citizens. * TULLOW OIL: Tullow Oil has signed four production-sharing contracts in Ivory Coast with an initial investment of $21 million, an Ivorian government spokesman said on Wednesday. * BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: British house prices face the weakest outlook since last year's Brexit vote, largely reflecting the prospect of further falls in central London, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday * BOMBARDIER: Workers at Bombardier's Northern Irish plant called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to be more visible in her attempts to save their jobs after the United States imposed tariffs on planes made by the Canadian aerospace firm. * UK ENERGY PRICE CAP LAWS: Britain will publish on Thursday a draft law designed to cap consumer energy prices for millions of households, taking action to try and fix a market it says punishes loyal customers. * GOLD: Gold prices rose to their highest in two weeks on Thursday amid a muted dollar, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September policy meeting revealed low inflation concerns. * OIL: Oil prices eased on Thursday as U.S. fuel inventories rose despite efforts by OPEC to cut production and tighten the market. * EX-DIVS: Centrica, HSBC and Tesco will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.06 percent at 7,533.81 points on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.