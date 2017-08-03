FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 3
#Company News
August 3, 2017 / 5:34 AM / 2 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 3

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
lower at 7405.2 on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters.
     
    * BOE: The Bank of England looks set to keep interest rates at a record low
once again on Thursday with investors looking for signs that, faced with Brexit,
it is getting nearer to raising rates for the first time in a decade.

    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was mostly
flat at round $6,354.50 a tonne.
    * GOLD/DEMAND: Global demand for gold fell 14 percent in the first half of
this year due mainly to a sharp decline in purchases by exchange traded funds,
the World Gold Council said in a report on Thursday.
    * OIL: Oil dipped on Thursday as a rally that has pushed up prices by almost
10 percent since early last week lost momentum despite renewed signs of a
gradually tightening U.S. market. Brent crude futures, the international
benchmark for oil prices, were trading down 20 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $52.16
per barrel at 0506 GMT.
    * EX-DIVS: Unilever, RELX and Micro Focus will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market
prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would
take 2.35 points off the index.
    * Britain's major share index slipped on Wednesday as basic resources and
financial stocks weighed on another full day of earnings with Standard Chartered
and Rio Tinto among the large companies reporting disappointing results. The
FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 percent after two robust sessions of gains, dragged
down by heavyweight miners Rio Tinto and Glencore, with financials the biggest
sector weight.   
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Portmeirion Group PLC                  Half Year 2017 Portmeirion Group PLC
                                        Earnings Release
 PHSC PLC                               Full Year 2017 PHSC PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 Mondi PLC                              Half Year 2017 Mondi Ltd Earnings
                                        Release
 Non-Standard Finance PLC               Half Year 2017 Non-Standard Finance PLC
                                        Earnings Release
 Ibstock PLC                            Half Year 2017 Ibstock PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 Leeds Building Society                 Half Year 2017 Leeds Building Society
                                        Earnings Release
 Silver Falcon PLC                      Half Year 2017 Silver Falcon PLC
                                        Earnings Release
 Spirent Communications                 Half Year 2017 Spirent Communications
 plc                                    plc Earnings Release
 Cobham PLC                             Half Year 2017 Cobham PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 Serco Group PLC                        Half Year 2017 Serco Group PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 Dialight PLC                           Half Year 2017 Dialight PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 Devro PLC                              Half Year 2017 Devro PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 Pendragon PLC                          Half Year 2017 Pendragon PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 Cloudcall Group PLC                    Half Year 2017 Cloudcall Group PLC
                                        Earnings Release
 LSL Property Services                  Half Year 2017 LSL Property Services
 PLC                                    PLC Earnings Release
 Willis Towers Watson PLC               Q2 2017 Willis Towers Watson PLC
                                        Earnings Release
 Travelport Worldwide Ltd               Q2 2017 Travelport Worldwide Ltd
                                        Earnings Release
 Aviva PLC                              Half Year 2017 Aviva PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 London Stock Exchange                  Interim 2017 London Stock Exchange
 Group PLC                              Group PLC Earnings Release
 Inmarsat PLC                           Half Year 2017 Inmarsat PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 esure Group PLC                        Half Year 2017 esure Group PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 ConvaTec Group PLC                     Half Year 2017 ConvaTec Group PLC
                                        Earnings Release
 Shire PLC                              Q2 2017 Shire PLC Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

