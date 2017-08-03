UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points lower at 7405.2 on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters. * BOE: The Bank of England looks set to keep interest rates at a record low once again on Thursday with investors looking for signs that, faced with Brexit, it is getting nearer to raising rates for the first time in a decade. * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was mostly flat at round $6,354.50 a tonne. * GOLD/DEMAND: Global demand for gold fell 14 percent in the first half of this year due mainly to a sharp decline in purchases by exchange traded funds, the World Gold Council said in a report on Thursday. * OIL: Oil dipped on Thursday as a rally that has pushed up prices by almost 10 percent since early last week lost momentum despite renewed signs of a gradually tightening U.S. market. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading down 20 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $52.16 per barrel at 0506 GMT. * EX-DIVS: Unilever, RELX and Micro Focus will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.35 points off the index. * Britain's major share index slipped on Wednesday as basic resources and financial stocks weighed on another full day of earnings with Standard Chartered and Rio Tinto among the large companies reporting disappointing results. The FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 percent after two robust sessions of gains, dragged down by heavyweight miners Rio Tinto and Glencore, with financials the biggest sector weight. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Portmeirion Group PLC Half Year 2017 Portmeirion Group PLC Earnings Release PHSC PLC Full Year 2017 PHSC PLC Earnings Release Mondi PLC Half Year 2017 Mondi Ltd Earnings Release Non-Standard Finance PLC Half Year 2017 Non-Standard Finance PLC Earnings Release Ibstock PLC Half Year 2017 Ibstock PLC Earnings Release Leeds Building Society Half Year 2017 Leeds Building Society Earnings Release Silver Falcon PLC Half Year 2017 Silver Falcon PLC Earnings Release Spirent Communications Half Year 2017 Spirent Communications plc plc Earnings Release Cobham PLC Half Year 2017 Cobham PLC Earnings Release Serco Group PLC Half Year 2017 Serco Group PLC Earnings Release Dialight PLC Half Year 2017 Dialight PLC Earnings Release Devro PLC Half Year 2017 Devro PLC Earnings Release Pendragon PLC Half Year 2017 Pendragon PLC Earnings Release Cloudcall Group PLC Half Year 2017 Cloudcall Group PLC Earnings Release LSL Property Services Half Year 2017 LSL Property Services PLC PLC Earnings Release Willis Towers Watson PLC Q2 2017 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release Travelport Worldwide Ltd Q2 2017 Travelport Worldwide Ltd Earnings Release Aviva PLC Half Year 2017 Aviva PLC Earnings Release London Stock Exchange Interim 2017 London Stock Exchange Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release Inmarsat PLC Half Year 2017 Inmarsat PLC Earnings Release esure Group PLC Half Year 2017 esure Group PLC Earnings Release ConvaTec Group PLC Half Year 2017 ConvaTec Group PLC Earnings Release Shire PLC Q2 2017 Shire PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)