UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 7
#Company News
August 7, 2017 / 5:46 AM / in 2 months

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 19 points higher at
7531.2 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters. 
    
    * PAYSAFE: Payments processing company Paysafe Group has backed a 3 billion pound
($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC
Capital Partners         , the latest in a string of deals in the sector.
    * UK BOOKMAKERS: British finance minister Philip Hammond has blocked government attempts to
curb high-stakes gambling machines commonly found in betting shops in order to preserve tax
revenues, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Saturday.
    * TULLOW: The leaders of Tanzania and Uganda laid a foundation stone on Saturday for the
construction of a $3.55 billion-crude export pipeline that would pump Ugandan oil for
international markets. Total is one of the owners of Ugandan oilfields, alongside China's Cnooc
and Britain's Tullow Oil. 
    * SAINSBURY: Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain, Sainsbury's, is
considering cutting 1,000 head office jobs as part of a drive to save 500 million pounds ($652
million) in costs, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.
    * UK REAL ESTATE: The directors of small British construction businesses are lending them
more money to plug a funding gap as banks set tighter lending criteria and major contractors
delay payments, a survey showed on Monday. 
    * GOLD: Gold held steady near two-week lows on Monday, with the dollar remaining supported
by expectations of monetary tightening in the United States following stronger-than-expected
jobs data last week.
    * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper on Monday fell half a percent $6,343 a
tonne by 0137 GMT, having earlier jumped to $6,430.50, less than $10 below its most recent-two
year high. Volumes were roughly treble the average for early Asia, around 5500 lots.

    * The UK's top share index enjoyed its best week so far in 2017 as gains among big defensive
overseas earners on Friday outweighed falls for homebuilding stocks. Britain's blue chip FTSE
100 index ended the session up 0.5 percent at 7,511.71 points.

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

