UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 1

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 19 points lower at 7,308 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina have taken a big step toward a long awaited gas development in Australia, signing a 27-year deal to supply Shell's Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas project. * UNILEVER: Unilever , Chief Executive Paul Polman on Thursday defended his balancing of growth and margin, weighing in passionately after a weak third quarter on a debate sparked by this year's unwanted approach from Kraft-Heinz * BRITAIN-EU: The European Union has agreed a financial settlement with Britain, a senior EU official told Reuters on Thursday, under which London has committed to paying a set share of EU budgets after Britain has left the bloc. * BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND: Britain's intention to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit is inconsistent with its plan to withdraw from the European Union's single market and customs union, a committee of lawmakers said on Friday. * OIL: U.S. oil held steady on Friday after OPEC and other major producers agreed to extend production curbs in a widely expected move aimed at ending a persistent glut in global supplies. * GOLD: Gold on Friday steadied near a 3-1/2 week low touched in the previous session, as investors opted for riskier assets amid a surge in U.S. equities and expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9 percent lower at 7,326.67 points on Thursday, as it remained under pressure from a rising sterling buoyed by Brexit talks optimism.