FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 19
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 19, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 5 points
higher at 7,542 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton                  said on Tuesday it has
taken a preliminary decision to quit the World Coal Association citing
disagreement over climate change, and might also withdraw from the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce over mining industry rules.             
    * BARCLAYS: British bank Barclays Plc          has submitted an alternative
proposal to restructure Seadrill          , the oil rig company said in a U.S.
court filing.             
    * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: London Stock Exchange's         shareholders
would meet on Tuesday to decide if its chairman Donald Brydon should be removed,
as demanded by activist hedge fund TCI.             
    * MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE/CITY DEVELOPMENTS: Kwek Leng Beng, the Singaporean
billionaire attempting to take over Millennium & Copthorne Hotels        ,
defended his bid on Monday after a group of investors argued it was too low and
sought to block the deal.             
    * CENTRICA: Britain's Centrica         is aiming to produce a total of 56
billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from its Rough site in 2018, a company spokesman
said on Monday.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.62 percent on Monday, restrained by a
rising pound, as a global wave of optimism over a U.S. tax bill and the prospect
of a coalition to rule Germany lifted stocks and led the MSCI all-country world
index to new record highs.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.