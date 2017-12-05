UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,334.4 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Scottish lawmakers will debate a motion calling for Royal Bank of Scotland to halt planned cuts to its branch network, which opponents say will damage the remote communities they are meant to serve. * GOLD: Gold prices held within a tight range in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by a slightly weaker dollar as investors awaited the next steps over U.S. tax reform legislation for clues. * OIL: Oil markets rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and after last week's deal between OPEC and other crude producers to extend output curbs. * BRITAIN-EU: Time to reach an agreement between the European Union and Britain on divorce terms is getting very short, but a deal that would unblock talks on a future trade agreement is still possible by next week, the chairman of EU leaders said. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British shoppers snapped up Black Friday bargains last month but an increasing share of their budgets was taken up by the rising cost of food, retailers said on Tuesday. * BRITAIN-AUTOS: New car registrations in Britain fell by around 11 percent in November, the eighth consecutive month that sales have declined, according to preliminary numbers from an industry body. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.55 percent at 7,340.91 points on Monday, but lagged behind European peers in a broader rally sparked by progress in U.S. tax reforms, as Britain and the EU failed to strike a deal on an initial Brexit divorce package. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Collagen Solutions PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Victrex PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release WYG PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Northgate PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release IG Group Holdings PLC Half Year 2018 Pre-Close Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)