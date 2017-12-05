FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 5
Sections
Featured
Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty breaks above 10,100 level
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty breaks above 10,100 level
Arabs, Europe, U.N. reject Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Middle East
Arabs, Europe, U.N. reject Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Cambodia's 'Chinese' resort city
EDITOR'S PICKS
Cambodia's 'Chinese' resort city
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 5, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points
lower at 7,334.4 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Scottish lawmakers will debate a motion calling
for Royal Bank of Scotland to halt planned cuts to its branch network,
which opponents say will damage the remote communities they are meant to
serve.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held within a tight range in Asian trade on Tuesday,
supported by a slightly weaker dollar as investors awaited the next steps over
U.S. tax reform legislation for clues.
    * OIL: Oil markets rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, buoyed by
expectations of a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and after last week's deal
between OPEC and other crude producers to extend output curbs.
    * BRITAIN-EU: Time to reach an agreement between the European Union and
Britain on divorce terms is getting very short, but a deal that would unblock
talks on a future trade agreement is still possible by next week, the chairman
of EU leaders said.
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British shoppers snapped up Black Friday bargains last
month but an increasing share of their budgets was taken up by the rising cost
of food, retailers said on Tuesday.
    * BRITAIN-AUTOS: New car registrations in Britain fell by around 11 percent
in November, the eighth consecutive month that sales have declined, according to
preliminary numbers from an industry body.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.55 percent at 7,340.91 points on
Monday, but lagged behind European peers in a broader rally sparked by progress
in U.S. tax reforms, as Britain and the EU failed to strike a deal on an initial
Brexit divorce package.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd            Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Collagen Solutions PLC                  Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Victrex PLC                             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 WYG PLC                                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Northgate PLC                           Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 IG Group Holdings PLC                   Half Year 2018 Pre-Close Trading
                                         Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.