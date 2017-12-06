FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 6
December 6, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41 points
lower at 7,286.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
on Wednesday said it is taking local units of GlaxoSmithKline and Swiss
healthcare company Novartis to court over false or misleading
representations in the marketing of pain relief products. 
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, as refined product inventories in the
United States rose in what the market interpreted as a sign of lacklustre
demand.
    * GOLD: Gold prices nudged down early on Wednesday after touching a
two-month low in the previous session, despite a slightly weaker
dollar.
    * BRITAIN-PHARMACEUTICALS: Britain won a vote of confidence from its
economically important life sciences sector on Wednesday as five drug companies
committed to invest in the country under the government's industrial strategy
plans after Brexit.   
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session 0.2 percent lower at 7,327.50
points on Tuesday, as sterling picked itself up from a session low on the back
of timid optimism about a Brexit deal.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Tricorn Group PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 RWS Holdings PLC                              Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Numis Corporation PLC                         Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Summit Therapeutics PLC                       Q3 2017 Earnings Release
 Stagecoach Group PLC                          Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Schroder Asian Total Return                   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Investment Company PLC                        
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

