February 12, 2018 / 5:34 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 83
points higher at 7,175.5 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * LADBROKES: Britain's largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral reported a
4 percent rise in full year net revenue on Friday helped by strong growth in its
European retail and digital business.
    * TESCO: Supermarket group Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is
planning a chain of cut-price stores to counter the growth of discount rivals
Aldi and Lidl, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
    * IQE: Cardiff University has defended its joint venture with Welsh
technology company IQE that has been criticised by two hedge funds with
short positions in the company's stock.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose by 1 percent on Monday, recovering at least some of
last week's steep losses as Asian stock markets found their footing after days
of chaotic trading.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar slipped after last
week's rally though investors are watching for inflation data from the United
States later this week for signs of the intensity of expected U.S. interest rate
increases.
    * METALS: London copper climbed away from its lowest in nearly two months on
Monday as the dollar dropped, although traders remained cautious about demand
after the Lunar New Year holiday that starts this week.
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England is likely to need to raise interest
rates to tackle inflation but will not do so in a hasty manner, the central
bank's chief economist said in a newspaper article published on Sunday. 

    * BRITAIN-ECONOMY: British shoppers spent less last month than the year
before, causing spending in January to fall for the first time since 2013,
according to a survey which underscored many households' caution about their
finances and the approach of Brexit.
    * The UK blue chip was down 1.1 percent at 7,092.43 points at its close on
Friday, as a global sell-off pulled down shares in the most volatile sectors. 

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
