UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 19

* ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted approval for expanded use of AstraZeneca Plc's immunotherapy drug, Imfinzi, to treat non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors can't be surgically removed. * ACACIA MINING: Gold miner Acacia Mining confirmed on Friday it had begun to value its Tanzanian operations for a potential sale after expressions of interest from Chinese buyers. * BP: British oil major BP, which operates a number of oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan, plans no maintenance shutdowns of platforms there this year and intends to advance with new projects, BP's regional president told Reuters. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Britain's financial watchdog said it would not publish the full report into Royal Bank of Scotland Group's treatment of small businesses, but instead sent a copy of the report to lawmakers on Friday. British lawmakers confirmed on Friday that they had received a confidential report into Royal Bank of Scotland's alleged mistreatment of small businesses during the financial crisis. * UBER: Taxi service Uber , battling to retain its licence to operate in the British capital, said on Friday it would introduce new safety features, including 24-hour telephone support for riders and drivers. * OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Monday, but the increases were limited as the dollar recaptured some ground after touching its lowest level in more than three years on Friday. * GOLD: Spot gold prices edged up on Monday on a weaker U.S. dollar and as investors looked to hedge against inflation. * METALS: London metals started the week lower on Monday as a resurgent dollar dragged down prices from one-month highs hit the session before and the Lunar New Year holidays reduced liquidity. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.83 percent at 7,294.95 points on Friday.