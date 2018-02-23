UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,241.4 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * TEMENOS/FIDESSA: Temenos's planned 1.4 billion pound ($1.95 billion) takeover of financial software peer Fidessa Group will enable faster sales growth at the British company, Temenos Chief Executive David Arnott told Reuters on Thursday. * STOBART: British haulier Stobart is in talks with UK regional airline Flybe FLYB.L about a potential deal between the two companies, according to a source familiar with the matter. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered said on Thursday it will fully consolidate its operations in Singapore into its local subsidiary, reinforcing its commitment to the country. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto, is moving some of its support staff as it creates three global hubs, but is not changing its operating model, it said on Thursday. * SERCO: Britain's Serco has called for more transparency from the government over the award of public contracts to protect companies after rival Carillion went bust, saying the market should not be a "Wild West". * BRITISH FOODS: Primark owner Associated British Foods said on Thursday its chairman Charles Sinclair will retire on April 11 and be succeeded by Michael McLintock, an existing non-executive director at the firm. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday as high U.S. crude exports outweighed lower crude inventories in the world's biggest consumer of the fuel. * GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Friday and were headed for their sharpest weekly drop in 2-1/2 months as the dollar strengthened during the week. * METALS: London copper eased on Friday and was headed for a small weekly drop as the dollar gained steam this week on rising expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes, but prospects of demand were rosy given a healthy outlook for global economic growth. * BRITAIN-ENERGY: Britain's green energy production hit record highs in 2017, government data showed on Thursday, while overall output rose for a third year. * BRITAIN-TRADE: Britain will be able to agree and sign trade deals during a transition period after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday after some Brexit campaigners feared a new document cast doubt on the ability to trade independently. * BRITAIN-JOBS: Britain's' biggest smart meter maker Landis+Gyr is considering moving some production abroad because of a 20 percent rise in costs, due in part on the pound's fall after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the GMB union said on Thursday. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent to 7,252.39 points on Thursday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Pearson Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Standard Life Aberdeen Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release William Hill Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Rightmove Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release International Consolidated Airlines Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Group SA TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)