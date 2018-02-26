UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * Toys R Us: Toys R Us is seeking bids for its British operations as it looks to place the division into administration, Sky News reported on Sunday, saying the company's advisers have sought potential buyers to submit bids on Monday. (bit.ly/2GJvhRN) * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Monday after declining more than 1 percent last week, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar as investors waited for possible clues on the pace of U.S. monetary tightening. * OIL: Oil prices extended gains to hit their highest level in nearly three weeks on Monday, supported by comments from Saudi Arabia that it would continue to curb exports in line with the OPEC-led effort to cut global supplies. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.11 percent at 7,244 points on Friday, after bank RBS and airline operator IAG tumbled following their results, sending the FTSE 100 to a slight weekly loss. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: One Media IP Group Full Year 2017 Earnings Bunzl Full Year 2017 Earnings Keller Group Full Year 2017 Earnings Hammerson Full Year 2017 Earnings Senior Full Year 2017 Earnings Dechra Pharmaceuticals Half Year 2018 Earnings Associated British Foods Pre-Close Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)