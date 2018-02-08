FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 5:55 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 56
points at 7,223.2 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * GKN-MELROSE: The hostile takeover pursuit of engineering company GKN
 by Melrose Industries is receiving close attention from the
British government, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday. 
    * RBS: Lawmakers have ordered Britain's financial markets regulator to
publish by Feb. 16 its full report into how Royal Bank of Scotland
allegedly mistreated small businesses.
    * PETRA DIAMONDS: African miner Petra Diamonds is likely to strike a
deal with its lenders that could include a waiver or a reset of its debt
covenants within the next month, its chief executive Johan Dippenaar said.

    * BRITAIN FCA: Britain's markets watchdog warned banks on Wednesday it would
intervene if they use concerns over customer account security as an excuse to
stifle competition on the high street.
    * BRITAIN BOE: The Bank of England is expected to say on Thursday that
another interest rate increase could be nearing as Britain's economy grows
faster than expected ahead of its departure from the European Union in just over
a year's time.
    * BRITAIN HOUSEPRICES: British house prices recorded modest growth last
month, though they are still falling in London where expensive property is
struggling to sell for its asking price, an industry survey showed on Thursday.

    * OIL: Oil prices eased on Thursday, taking Brent crude to a 2018 low, as
soaring U.S. output uncermined OPEC's efforts to tighten markets and prop up
prices.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dropped on Thursday for a third consecutive day, holding
near four-week lows hit in the previous session, on a firmer greenback amid
expectations of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year.
    * EX-DIVS: Sage Group will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.43 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 1.9 percent at 7,279.42
points on Wednesday, rising from 10-month lows as shares in financials gained
ground.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 AA PLC                                   Q4 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Tate & Lyle PLC                          Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Bellway PLC                              Trading Statement Release
 EI Group PLC                             Trading Statement Release
 Ashmore Group PLC                        Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels            Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Smith & Nephew PLC                       Q4 2017 Earnings Release
 Compass Group PLC                        Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Thomas Cook Group plc                    Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Talktalk Telecom Group                   Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Manchester United PLC                    Q2 2018 Earnings Release
 Beazley                                  Full Year 2017 
 DFS Furniture                            Trading update 
      
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
