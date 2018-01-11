UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 points at 7,745.1 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * CARILLION: The UK government revealed it has drawn up contingency plans to deal with the possible collapse of Carillion, as the company was locked in emergency talks with creditors, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. on.ft.com/2AQpeYg * BRITAIN EMPLOYMENT: Britain's forthcoming exit from the European Union was the main reason for a 37 percent decline in new jobs available in London's financial sector last month, according to a report from recruiting firm Morgan McKinley released on Thursday. * BRITAIN ENERGY: A record number of British energy customers switched supplier last year, data from industry group Energy UK showed on Thursday. * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a second day on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session when prices climbed to the highest since September, as dollar weakness and a flagging rally in equities enticed investors to buy the yellow metal. * OIL: Oil prices held near three-year highs on Thursday, supported by a surprise drop in U.S. production and lower crude inventories, although analysts increasingly warned of signs that fuel markets have overheated. * EX-DIVS: Sky Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.40 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,748.51 points on Wednesday, as a rise in banks and oil stocks boosted the index to a fresh record as climbing bond yields supported financials across Europe. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tesco PLC Christmas & Q3 2018 Trading Statement Marks and Spencer Group Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Hays PLC Q2 2018 Trading Statement Release Ultra Electronics Holdings Post-Close Trading Statement Release Barratt Developments Trading Statement Release Booker Group PLC Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Premier Oil PLC Trading and Operations Update AO World PLC Q3 2018 Interim Management Statement Booho.com Plc Trading update Jupiter Fund Management Q4 2017 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)