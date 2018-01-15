UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10 points at 7,788.6 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * CARILLION: Carillion's directors were making a final rescue appeal to its lending banks on Sunday night after the government refused to rescue the struggling construction and services company, Sky News reported. Britain's main opposition party called on the government on Monday to explain why it awarded Carillion contracts worth nearly 2 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) after the company had posted profit warnings. * GKN: GKN Plc is exploring the sale of its aerospace business to fend off more potential approaches after an unsolicited 7-billion-pound offer for the company last week, The Times reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2B0bMB2) * BRITAIN RETAIL: The number of people visiting British stores in December showed its biggest decline in five years, illustrating how retail is being transformed by online shopping, a survey showed on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices on Monday hit their highest since September, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar, which slumped to three-year lows against a basket of currencies. * OIL: Oil prices held just below December 2014 highs on Monday, supported by ongoing output cuts led by OPEC and Russia despite a rise in U.S. and Canadian drilling activity that points to higher future output in North America. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent up at 7,778.64 points on Friday, as share index held onto record high levels, supported by a sharp rise in British engineering group GKN which said it had rejected an unsolicited offer from rival Melrose. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Acacia Mining PLC Q4 2017 Production Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)