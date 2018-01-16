FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 5:13 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it could
ship up to an additional 10 million tonnes of iron ore in 2018 worth $780
million at today's prices after reporting a 1 percent rise in 2017 shipments. 

    * CITIGROUP: Citigroup Inc will increase compensation for women and
minorities to bridge pay gaps in the United States, the United Kingdom and
Germany, as part of its annual pay process this year, the Wall Street bank said
on Monday.
    * GKN: GKN faces pressure to open takeover talks with suitor Melrose
Industries from U.S. activist investor Elliott, which disclosed a stake
in the British engineering company just days after it rejected a 7 billion pound
($9.66 billion) bid.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed on Monday to acquire a stake in a
U.S. solar company, 12 years after exiting the sector, in the latest in a series
of deals to grow beyond its core oil and gas business.
    * BRITAIN BOE: The Bank of England probably has "ample time" before it needs
to consider raising interest rates again after its first hike in more than a
decade in November, BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Monday. 

    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell gave the green light on Monday for an
expansion of the Penguins oil and gas field in the UK North Sea, its first major
new project in the ageing basin in six years.
    * CARILLION: Carillion collapsed on Monday when its banks pulled
the plug, triggering Britain's biggest corporate failure in a decade and forcing
the government to step in to guarantee public services from school meals to
roadworks.
    * OIL: Brent crude prices were on Tuesday settling in around $70 per barrel,
levels last seen before the start of an oil market slump in late 2014. 

    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday to hold just below a four-month
high touched in the previous session, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar
languishing near three-year lows.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.12 percent lower at 7,769.14 on Monday as
investors counted the cost of construction group Carillion's collapse, including
supply chain disruption and higher costs for its joint venture partners such as
Balfour Beatty and Galliford Try.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
  
 1pm PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 K3 Capital Group PLC                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Johnson Matthey PLC                 Q2 2018 Trading Statement Release
 JD Sports Fashion PLC               Christmas Trading Statement Release
 Dunelm Group PLC                    Q2 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Ophir Energy PLC                    Trading Statement Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
