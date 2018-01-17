UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 points at 7,735.3 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Plc on Tuesday said a U.S. regulator's lawsuit accusing the big Anglo-Australian mining company of fraud for overstating the value of Mozambique coal assets it had bought in 2011 should be dismissed. * INFORMA-UBM: Britain's Informa is in talks about a deal to buy events organiser UBM for more than 3 billion pounds ($4.14 billion), rekindling plans from almost a decade ago to create a major business media and conventions group. * GKN-MELROSE: Any potential buyer of British engineering company GKN should be aware of its billion pound-plus pension deficit, its pension trustees said on Tuesday, a day after Melrose appealed directly to GKN investors to back its 7 billion pound takeover offer. * CARILLION: Carillion collapsed only days after Royal Bank of Scotland RBS), one of the British group's main lenders, tightened the terms of its funding, court documents show. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar slumped to three-year lows against a basket of currencies. * OIL: Oil prices gave away earlier gains on Wednesday as analysts warned of a downward correction after prices have gained more than 13 percent over the past month. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.28 percent at 7,747.18 points on Tuesday, as oil and mining companies dragged the index, tracking energy and metals prices lower, after gaining earlier in the session on a fall in sterling. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Pearson PLC Trading Statement Release Burberry Group Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Hochschild Mining Q4 2017 Production Results Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)