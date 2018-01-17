FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 5:09 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21
points at 7,735.3 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Plc on Tuesday said a U.S. regulator's
lawsuit accusing the big Anglo-Australian mining company of fraud for
overstating the value of Mozambique coal assets it had bought in 2011 should be
dismissed.
    * INFORMA-UBM: Britain's Informa is in talks about a deal to buy
events organiser UBM for more than 3 billion pounds ($4.14 billion),
rekindling plans from almost a decade ago to create a major business media and
conventions group.
    * GKN-MELROSE: Any potential buyer of British engineering company GKN
 should be aware of its billion pound-plus pension deficit, its pension
trustees said on Tuesday, a day after Melrose appealed directly to GKN
investors to back its 7 billion pound takeover offer.
    * CARILLION: Carillion collapsed only days after Royal Bank of
Scotland RBS), one of the British group's main lenders, tightened the
terms of its funding, court documents show.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar slumped
to three-year lows against a basket of currencies.
    * OIL: Oil prices gave away earlier gains on Wednesday as analysts warned of
a downward correction after prices have gained more than 13 percent over the
past month.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.28 percent at
7,747.18 points on Tuesday, as oil and mining companies dragged the index,
tracking energy and metals prices lower, after gaining earlier in the session on
a fall in sterling.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Pearson PLC                     Trading Statement Release
 Burberry Group                  Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Hochschild Mining               Q4 2017 Production Results Release
    
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
