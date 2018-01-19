FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening down 12
points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * CARILLION LOANS: Five UK banks are facing heavy losses on loans to
Carillion         , after irreconcilable differences between the company, its
lenders and the government pushed the UK construction and services group into
liquidation on Monday, sources said.             
    * HSBC SETTLEMENT: HSBC Holdings Plc          on Thursday agreed to pay
$101.5 million to settle a U.S. criminal probe into the rigging of currency
transactions, which has already led the conviction of one of its former bankers.
             
    * GKN/MELROSE: A sharp rise in both companies' share prices shows the merit
of Melrose's          bid for engineer GKN        , the turnaround specialist
said on Thursday, seeking to win over GKN investors to its hostile 7.4 billion
pound ($10.3 billion) offer.             
    * ASTRAZENECA: A focus on fewer diseases, together with cuts in laboratories
and staff, has delivered a more than fourfold increase in research productivity
at drugmaker AstraZeneca        , based on one key measure of success. 
            
    * MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer         has recruited a
marketing director for its food business as it seeks to get the division back on
track after a year of underperformance.             
    * OIL: Oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on Friday as a bounce-back in
U.S. production outweighed ongoing declines in crude inventories.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 7,700.96 points on
Thursday, led lower by utilities and a decline for Associated British Foods
        after warning that profit at its sugar business would fall more than
previously forecast.             
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
