January 23, 2018 / 5:24 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18
points higher at 7,733.1 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * PRUDENTIAL: Britain's largest insurer Prudential said on Tuesday
it had agreed to sell its consumer finance business in Vietnam to a unit of
South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group 055550.KS for $151 million.
    * SHELL: Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell has hired a former executive
of U.S.-based First Solar to lead its solar energy business in Latin
America, a source said on Monday, as the industry invests in renewable energy to
address global concerns about carbon emissions.
    * COUNTRYWIDE: Estate agency Countrywide Plc could announce
departure of its Chief Executive Alison Platt, Sky News reported on Monday. bit.ly/2n2r5Ed
 
    * DEUTSCHE BOERSE/BREXIT: Britain's departure from the European Union offers
an historic opportunity for Deutsche Boerse to expand its business and to secure
a larger portion of the euro clearing business, the exchange's new chief
executive said on Monday.
    * BREXIT: Business leaders have criticised Britain's government for its
failure to publish a long-delayed paper on the future of its financial services
industry after Brexit.
    * The UK blue chip index  was down 0.2 percent at 7,715.44 points at its
close on Monday as strength in the pound weighed, while gambling companies
suffered double-digit falls as fears of a government clampdown weighed on that
sector.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY
      Marstons                          AGM trading update
 Pets At Home Group                Q3 Trading Statement Release
      IG Group                          HY Earnings Release
    Cairn Energy                         Pre close update
      SSP Group                          Trading statement
    Paragon Group                        Trading statement
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
