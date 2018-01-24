FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 5:36 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points
lower at 7,722.5 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * TESCO: Tesco Plc has poached Ulster Bank Chief Executive Gerry
Mallon to run the financial services arm of Britain's biggest retailer, Sky News
reported on Tuesday.
    * RIO TINTO: The top U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday rejected arguments
by Rio Tinto Plc and two former top executives that its civil
lawsuit claiming they concealed the plunging value of coal assets owned by the
big Anglo-Australian mining company should be dismissed.
    * RBS: Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will leave its
current London headquarters by the end of 2019 in a cost-cutting move, it said
on Tuesday.
    * BARCLAYS TRADER BAN: The Federal Reserve announced Tuesday it had rejected
a motion to void a $1.2 million fine and industry ban on a former Barclays Plc
 trader.
    * PETROPAVLOVSK: Kazakh businessman Kenges Rakishev, who owns just over a
fifth of Russian miner Petropavlovsk, said the company should sell its
31.1 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed iron ore company IRC 1029.HK to focus
exclusively on gold.
    * BOEING/ROLLS-ROYCE: Boeing Co has still to complete flight tests on
the newly certified 787-10 Dreamliner with General Electric Co engines,
but has finished tests with Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC engines, a Boeing
executive said on Tuesday.
    * BRITAIN MOTOR INSURANCE: The average premium paid for motor insurance in
Britain jumped 9 percent in 2017 to the highest level since 2012, the
Association of British Insurers (ABI) said on Wednesday.
    * OIL: Brent crude oil futures were at $69.83 a barrel at 0517 GMT,
down 13 cents from their last close, weighed down by data that showed an
increase in U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.21 percent higher on Tuesday with gains in
 airline easyJet following a trading update drove Britain's top share index
higher, while Sky was in focus after the competition watchdog suggested ways
that could make a Fox takeover acceptable.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       WH Smith                       Christmas Trading Statement
    JD Wetherspoon                    Q2 Trading Statement Release
    Crest Nicholson                      Preliminary FY Results
       Fevertree                             Trading update
 
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
