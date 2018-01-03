FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 3
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
January 3, 2018 / 5:14 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2
points at 7,649.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ICAG: A group representing airline passengers has taken legal action to
shift insolvency proceedings for budget airline Niki to Austria from Germany, in
a move that could endanger the sale of the Air Berlin unit to Britain's
IAG.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair recently applied for a British air operating
licence in a move it said on Tuesday may be required to keep its small domestic
UK service operating in the event of a hard Brexit.
    * UBS/FCA: A former junior UBS trader, who is challenging a plan by
Britain's regulator to ban him from financial services over Libor-related
conduct, is alleging in a London court this week that his actions were
sanctioned and mandated by managers.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session 0.5 percent lower at 7,648.10
points on Tuesday, slightly underperforming European peers, with dollar-earning
exporters hit hardest as sterling rose.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
  Next Plc               Christmas Trading Update
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.