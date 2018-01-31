UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,584.3 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: BP has made two new oil and gas discoveries in the UK North Sea, it said on Wednesday, giving new impetus to its plans to boost production in the ageing basin into the middle of the century. * RBS/FCA: Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it will publish in full a report it commissioned on how Royal Bank of Scotland treated small businesses. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland's restructuring business did not turn around the "vast majority" of small businesses it worked with, Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Tuesday in response to lawmakers' questions. * SHAFTESBURY: Shaftesbury's top investor intends to vote down three resolutions that would authorise directors to allot shares, the property company that owns large chunks of London districts Soho and Covent Garden said in a statement on Tuesday. * AUGMENTUM/IPO: Augmentum Management, a Lord Rothschild-backed British venture capital firm, is planning to raise as much as 125 million pounds ($176.75 million) from a London stock market listing to put towards a new fund, according to a person familiar with the matter. * BRITAIN CARS: British car production fell last year for the first time since 2009 and investment slumped by a third as uncertainty over Brexit cut domestic demand and companies' new spending plans, an industry body said on Wednesday. * BRITAIN/CHINA TRADE: Britain is seeking a free-trade agreement with China, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday as she flew to the country for talks with Chinese leaders, adding that more should be done immediately to open up market access for British firms. * The UK blue chip index ended down 1.1 percent at 7,587.98 points on Tuesday, in line with a broader slide among European markets, as investors took profits on miners and banks, so-called cyclical sectors which have enjoyed a strong start to 2018. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Britvic Q1 2018 Trading Statement SSE Plc Q3 2018 Trading Statement Dairy Crest Group PLC Interim Management Statement Centamin 2017 Final Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)