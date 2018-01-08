FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 8
January 8, 2018 / 5:40 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1
point on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BP: Former World Trade Organization director general Peter Sutherland, who
was also a long-serving chairman of oil giant BP and the overseas arm of
Goldman Sachs, died on Sunday aged 71.
    * CARILLION: Struggling British building and services company Carillion
, which is involved in Britain's planned high-speed rail link HS2, said
on Saturday it will meet creditors on Wednesday as it seeks a financial rescue
plan.
    * LCH VOLUMES: London Stock Exchange Group Plc-owned clearing house
LCH reported record volumes across multiple clearing services in 2017 as the
exchange fights to keep some of its euro-denominated clearing services within
London after Brexit.
    * UK CONSUMER SPENDING: British shoppers tightened their belts over
Christmas, leading to the first year-on-year fall in spending since 2012, and
leading businesses aim to do the same over 2018, two major surveys showed on
Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on early Monday, below 3-1/2-month highs hit
last week, amid expectations of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year. 

    * OIL: Oil prices firmed on Monday on the back of a slight decline in the
number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production, with crude holding just below
near three-year highs reached last week.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,724.22 on Friday,
lifted by a wave of gains across equities worldwide, while a sharp fall in UK
car sales hit some motor dealers and insurance stocks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Company Name         RIC            Event Name
 Micro Focus                         Interim 2018 Earnings Release
 International PLC                   
 AO World PLC                        Q3 2018 Interim Management
                                     Statement Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

