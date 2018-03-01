FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42
points lower at 7,190 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * COMCAST/SKY: U.S. cable operator Comcast has informally notified
the European Commission of its intention to bid for Britain's pay-TV group Sky
, triggering the regulatory process for the $31 billion deal.

    * TESCO/BOOKER: Tesco's 4 billion pound ($5.5 billion) takeover of
Booker was overwhelmingly backed by shareholders of both companies on
Wednesday, clearing the final hurdles to the creation of a new powerhouse in
Britain's 200 billion pounds-a-year food market.
    * MELROSE/GKN: Investor adviser PIRC has told shareholders in Melrose
Industries to oppose its 7 billion pound ($10 billion) bid for
engineering group GKN, putting it at odds with two other proxy voting
firms.
    * BREXIT/BRITISH CARMAKERS: Britain must maintain free trade and European
Union regulatory alignment for the automotive industry as Brexit offers no
upside for the sector, a committee of lawmakers said.
    * UK AUTOS: Just over 60 percent of recent or prospective car buyers have
had their decision-making influenced by Britain's exit from the European Union,
including some delaying a purchase, according to a survey by Auto Trader
.
    * EX-DIVS: Barclays, Berkeley Group, easyJet, Rio
Tinto and RSA Insurance Group will trade without entitlement to
their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.48 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 7,231.91 points on
Wednesday, dragged down by mining companies after weak factory data from China,
while comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reignited
expectations of more interest rate hikes in the United States.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 EVRAZ plc                                    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Rentokil Initial PLC                         Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Schroders PLC                                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 National Express Group PLC                   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Cobham PLC                                   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Howden Joinery Group PLC                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Synthomer PLC                                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 RPS Group PLC                                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Bovis Homes Group PLC                        Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Indigovision Group PLC                       Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Redde PLC                                    Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Nichols PLC                                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Merlin Entertainments PLC                    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 WPP PLC                                      Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Hunting PLC                                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 BBA Aviation PLC                             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 International Personal                       Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Finance PLC                                  
 Vesuvius PLC                                 Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)
