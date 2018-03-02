UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 60 points lower at 7,115 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ANTOFAGASTA: The main union of Chile's Los Pelambres copper mine, a unit of the local group Antofagasta, will vote next week on a new contract its members have not yet received and which could lead to a strike if they refuse, a union leader told Reuters on Thursday. * GKN: British engineering group GKN, which has set out plans to break itself up as it battles a 7 billion-pound hostile bid from Melrose Industries, is in talks about potentially selling its automotive business to U.S. autoparts maker Dana, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. * LAND SECURITIES: Land Securities, Britain's largest listed commercial property developer, is set to announce that its Chairman Alison Carnwath plans to step down and that the search for her successor is underway, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2ozfe1U * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out her vision on Friday for a Brexit deal deeper and wider than any "free trade agreement anywhere in the world", telling the European Union it is in their "shared interest". * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower at 7,175.6 points on Thursday, after advertising giant WPP reported its worst results since the financial crisis and a gauge of British factory activity fell to its weakest in eight months. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mondi PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release IMI PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release London Stock Exchange Preliminary 2017 Earnings Group PLC Release Essentra PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Spire Healthcare Group Full Year 2017 Earnings Release PLC TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)