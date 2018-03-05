UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland could reach a multi billion-dollar settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) over its mis-selling of toxic mortgage-backed securities within weeks, Sky News reported on Friday, citing sources. RBS declined to comment. Court of Appeal judges rejected claims by Property Alliance Group against Royal Bank of Scotland Group which claimed that the bank mis-sold interest rate swaps as part of the Libor scandal, The Times reported on Monday. bit.ly/2I3gLpf * WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS: WM Morrison faces an equal pay compensation claim of 100 million pounds ($137.86 million) from many of its staff, The Times reported on Monday. bit.ly/2I3PH9x * MELROSE: The founders of Melrose Industries Plc are investing in Stirling Industries, a company that looks to float on the London stock market this week, Sky News reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2I5N9rh * OIL: Oil prices rose early on Monday ahead of a meeting between OPEC and U.S. shale firms in Houston, raising expectations that oil producers would discuss further how to clear a global oil glut. * COPPER: London copper climbed on Monday away from its lowest in a fortnight, as attention shifted to upbeat comments at China's annual opening to parliament on economic growth and reform. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar remained subdued on fears of a global trade war, with uncertainty surrounding the outcome of elections in Italy, which could spell new concerns for the euro zone, lending further support to the yellow metal. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent lower at 7,069.90 points on Friday, at its lowest since December 2016, unnerved by President Donald Trump's promise to tax aluminium and steel imports. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ultra Electronics Full Year 2017 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.7254 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)