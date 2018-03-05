FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 5:59 AM / in 2 days

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27
points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND:  
    Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland could reach a multi billion-dollar
settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) over its mis-selling of
toxic mortgage-backed securities within weeks, Sky News reported on Friday,
citing sources. RBS declined to comment.
     Court of Appeal judges rejected claims by Property Alliance Group against
Royal Bank of Scotland Group which claimed that the bank mis-sold interest rate
swaps as part of the Libor scandal, The Times reported on Monday. bit.ly/2I3gLpf
    * WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS: WM Morrison faces an equal pay
compensation claim of 100 million pounds ($137.86 million) from many of its
staff, The Times reported on Monday. bit.ly/2I3PH9x
    * MELROSE: The founders of Melrose Industries Plc are investing in
Stirling Industries, a company that looks to float on the London stock market
this week, Sky News reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2I5N9rh
    * OIL: Oil prices rose early on Monday ahead of a meeting between OPEC and
U.S. shale firms in Houston, raising expectations that oil producers would
discuss further how to clear a global oil glut.
    * COPPER: London copper climbed on Monday away from its lowest in a
fortnight, as attention shifted to upbeat comments at China's annual opening to
parliament on economic growth and reform.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar remained subdued on fears
of a global trade war, with uncertainty surrounding the outcome of elections in
Italy, which could spell new concerns for the euro zone, lending further support
to the yellow metal.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent lower at 7,069.90 points on
Friday, at its lowest since December 2016, unnerved by President Donald Trump's
promise to tax aluminium and steel imports.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ultra Electronics           Full Year 2017 Earnings 
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
($1 = 0.7254 pounds)

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
