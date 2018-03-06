FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 5:35 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 34
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BREXIT-FINANCIALS: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that
she wanted financial services to be part of a deal on the country's new
relationship with the European Union after Brexit, echoing comments she made in
a speech last week.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a third straight session, underpinned
by robust demand forecasts and as ministers from OPEC touted the strength of its
agreement with global producers to cut output in order to bolster the market. 

    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Tuesday on a softer dollar and as investors
covered short positions amid jitters about a global trade war due to U.S.
President Donald Trump's plan to impose steel and aluminum tariffs.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 7,103.30 points on
Monday, helped by gains among mining companies and commodity stocks which had
been among the worst hit after U.S. President Trump threatened higher tariffs on
steel and aluminium imports.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ashtead Group                   Q3 2018 Earnings
 Aggreko                         Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Bodycote                        Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Rotork                          Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Harworth Group                  Full Year 2017 Earnings
 SDL                             Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Headlam Group                   Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Intertek Group                  Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Sirius Minerals                 Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Just Eat                        Full Year 2017 Earnings
 
        
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
