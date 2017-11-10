UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points higher at 7,497 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * LSE: Activist investor TCI Fund Management called on Thursday for a shareholder meeting to vote on removing London Stock Exchange Chairman Donald Brydon, saying the company had not explained why Chief Executive Xavier Rolet was leaving. * LSE: Britain will provide $2 billion in credit guarantees to Saudi Aramco ( IPO-ARMO.SE topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)