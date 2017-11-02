FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2
#Company News
November 2, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 27
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * CHRYSAOR/ SHELL: North Sea producer Chrysaor plans to begin drilling for
oil and gas in early 2018 after completing a $3 billion acquisition from Royal
Dutch Shell, Chrysaor Chairman Linda Cook said on Wednesday.

    * LADBROKES CORAL: Funds of private equity companies Apollo and
Cerberus          are selling down approximately 2.6 percent in London-listed
gambling company Ladbrokes Coral, the transaction's bookrunner said on
Wednesday.
    * STRATEX: Shareholders of miner Stratex International have blocked
a reverse takeover of Australia-listed Crusader Resources and voted
Chief Executive Marcus Engelbrecht out of office.
    * BARCLAYS: Troels Oerting, the head of cyber and information security at
Britain's Barclays Plc, has taken a leave of absence, sources familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.46 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations 
    * Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 ended 0.07 percent down at 7,487.96 points,
while the mid-cap index rose by 0.5 percent. The FTSE gave up some gains
after robust UK manufacturing data, which bolstered expectations for an interest
rate increase from the Bank of England on Thursday and sent sterling higher.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Scottish Mortgage                        Half Year 2017 Scottish
 Investment Trust PLC                     Mortgage Investment
                                          Trust PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Fidelity Special                         Full Year 2017 Fidelity
 Values PLC                               Special Values PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Firestone Diamonds                       Full Year 2017 Firestone
 PLC                                      Diamonds PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Wey Education PLC                        Full Year 2017 Wey
                                          Education PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Tate & Lyle PLC                          Half Year 2018 Tate &
                                          Lyle PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Howden Joinery Group                     Q3 2017 Howden Joinery
 PLC                                      Group PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 WM Morrison                              Q3 2018 WM Morrison
 Supermarkets PLC                         Supermarkets PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 BT Group PLC                             Q2 2018 BT Group PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 RSA Insurance Group                      Q3 2017 RSA Insurance
 PLC                                      Group PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 Lancashire Holdings                      Q3 2017 Lancashire
 Ltd                                      Holdings Ltd Earnings
                                          Release
 Intu Properties PLC                      Q3 2017 Intu Properties
                                          PLC Trading Statement
                                          Release
 
            
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
