UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points at 7,369.7 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * WPP: Advertising giant WPP PLC on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its stake in Japanese partner Asatsu-DK Inc (ADK) to Bain Capital LLC for 3,660 yen ($32.53) a share, heralding the end of a row over the $1.35 billion buyout offer. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Plc restarted the smelter at its large Kennecott mine in the United States last Friday after a nearly six-week outage but force majeure on refined copper has not yet been lifted, a company spokesman said on Monday. * SHELL: Shell Canada, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, has warned customers synthetic crude volumes from its 255,000 barrel per day Scotford, Alberta, upgrader may be reduced in November and potentially December, trading sources said on Monday. * CAIRN ENERGY-BP: Oil exploration company Cairn Energy is in talks with BP to sell a 30 percent stake in its deepwater SNE field offshore Senegal, which could be valued at around $600 million, banking sources and a Senegal oil ministry source said on Monday. * BP: BP and Eni are among companies that have expressed an interest in developing the giant Majnoon oilfield which Royal Dutch Shell plans to leave next year, Iraqi oil officials said on Monday. * GLENCORE: Three Glencore Plc executives, including the head of its copper group, have stepped down from the board of subsidiary Katanga Mining Ltd after an internal review identified weaknesses in its financial reporting controls, Katanga said on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices bounced back on Tuesday ahead of the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's previous meeting that could offer clues on the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes. * OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as the impact from expectations of an extended OPEC-led production cut was cancelled out by rising output in the United States. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,389.46 points on Monday, as share index recovered from earlier losses to inch higher at the start of the week as cyclical sectors made a comeback, though the UK market lagged European benchmarks and Shire was a loser among health stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Solid State PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Focusrite PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release IMImobile PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release CYBG PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Johnson Matthey PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release CML Microsystems Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Aggreko PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Telecom Plus PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release EI Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Halma PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release easyJet plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Big Yellow Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Renew Holdings PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Severfield PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release AO World PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Kingfisher PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Babcock International Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Compass Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Spectris PLC Trading Statement Release HomeServe PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Intertek Group PLC Trading Statement Release SIG Trading Announcement De La Rue Half Year 2018 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)