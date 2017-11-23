FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 23
#Company News
November 23, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17
points at 7,401.9 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * RBS: Britain will reprivatise bailed-out lender Royal Bank of Scotland
 by selling 15 billion pounds ($20 billion) of shares, according to
budget documents released on Wednesday, in a boost to finance minister Philip
Hammond's coffers.
    * CMC MARKETS: CMC Markets chairman Simon Waugh is to step down two
years after its London flotation, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN-AIRLINES: Britain's aviation industry on Wednesday criticised
changes to a tax on air passengers which will freeze the duty for a majority of
customers, saying they did not go far enough to keep Britain competitive as
Brexit approaches.
    * BRITAIN-INFLATION: The British public's expectations for inflation over
the next 12 months dropped to 2.6 percent this month from October's four-year
high of 2.8 percent, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov showed on
Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices nudged lower on Thursday, with investors taking profits
after gains of nearly 1 percent in the previous session on weaker U.S. economic
data and concerns among some Federal Reserve policymakers over lower inflation.

    * OIL: Oil prices eased on Thursday, with U.S. crude dipping away from
two-year highs reached the day before, but the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline
and a drawdown in fuel inventories continued to bolster markets despite worries
over rising output.
    * EX-DIVS: Carnival, DCC, National Grid and Vodafone
Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 6.89 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session just 0.1 percent
higher at 7,419.02 points on Wednesday as sterling recovered and headed higher,
though the blue chip index still outperformed a negative European
market.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Gresham House Strategic              Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Caffyns PLC                          Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Charles Stanley Group                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 First Property Group PLC             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Mountview Estates PLC                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Mirada PLC                           Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Severn Trent PLC                     Interim 2018
 Paragon Banking Group                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 CMC Markets                          Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Mitchells & Butlers                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Majestic Wine PLC                    Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Rotork PLC                           Trading Statement Release
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
