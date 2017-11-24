FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 24
Sections
Featured
Missing Argentine submarine highlights military underfunding
World
Missing Argentine submarine highlights military underfunding
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants
Refugee Crisis
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Editor's Picks
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 24, 2017 / 5:47 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
unchanged at 7,417.4 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * UNILEVER: Consumer goods maker Unilever has begun working with
executive search firm Egon Zehnder International to help to identify a successor
to Chief Executive officer Paul Polman, Sky News reported on
Thursday.
    * OPHIR ENERGY: Ophir Energy has postponed its final investment
decision on a proposed $2 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in
Equatorial Guinea until early 2018 to explore alternatives to Chinese financing,
the company said on Thursday.
    * BRITAIN-ECONOMY: British households are their least confident since
immediately after last year's Brexit vote, partly because of this month's
interest rate hike and further signs of a slowdown in the housing market, a
survey showed on Friday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Friday as the dollar remained under
pressure after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting revealed that some
policymakers were concerned about lower inflation.
    * OIL: U.S. crude oil hit fresh two-year highs on Friday, as the shutdown of
a major crude pipeline from Canada to the United States tightened North American
markets.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.02 percent at 7417.24 points
on Thursday, as fall in Centrica's shares weighed on British stocks, but
a rebound in housebuilders and a weak pound provided enough support to recoup
most of the morning's losses.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Future PLC               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
      
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.