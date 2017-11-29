FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29
November 29, 2017 / 6:31 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25
points lower at 7,435.9 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * PALMER&HARVEY: UK cigarette wholesaler Palmer & Harvey has been placed in
administration, with accountants PwC appointed to oversee the process, the
accounting firm said on Tuesday.
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Antofagasta PLC sees the global copper market
balanced or in a small deficit this year, with the situation continuing into
2018, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
    * TESCO: Tesco's former UK finance director Carl Rogberg did not
coerce and bully employees to manipulate profit figures in 2014, his lawyer told
a London court on Tuesday.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to shut a portion
of an olefins unit at its Norco, Louisiana, chemical plant next week an overhaul
of the heat exchanger, sources familiar with plant operations said.
    * BRITAIN-EU: Britain and the EU have reached agreement on the size of the
Brexit divorce bill, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing
unidentified sources.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday amid a slightly weaker dollar,
while North Korea's latest missile test had little impact on the safe-haven
metal.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday on doubts OPEC and Russia will agree an
extended crude production cut that the market has priced in, and after a report
of an unexpected rise in U.S. fuel inventories.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher on Tuesday, as Royal Dutch
Shell surged after a solid earnings update and a Bank of England stress
test on banks delivered no nasty shocks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Motorpoint Group PLC                         Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Pennon Group PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Impax Asset Management Group PLC             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Britvic PLC                                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Londonmetric Property PLC                    Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 RPC Group PLC                                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

